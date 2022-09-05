Cameroon + 1 more

Cameroon: North-West and South-West - Situation Report No. 45 (July 2022)

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

This report is produced by OCHA Cameroon in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 1 to 31 July 2022. The next report will be issued in September 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • On 24 July 2022, intercommunal clashes in Wum subdivision in the North-West region resulted in 8 civilian casualties.

  • 46 unaccompanied and separated children (UASC) were placed under adequate alternative care.

  • 392 gender-based violence (GBV) cases were identified and referred to specialized services providers.

  • No cases of cholera reported in the South-West region.

  • 260 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content