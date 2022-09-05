Cameroon: North-West and South-West - Situation Report No. 45 (July 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Cameroon in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 1 to 31 July 2022. The next report will be issued in September 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

On 24 July 2022, intercommunal clashes in Wum subdivision in the North-West region resulted in 8 civilian casualties.

46 unaccompanied and separated children (UASC) were placed under adequate alternative care.

392 gender-based violence (GBV) cases were identified and referred to specialized services providers.

No cases of cholera reported in the South-West region.

260 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported.