Cameroon: North-West and South-West - Situation Report No. 45 (July 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Cameroon in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 1 to 31 July 2022. The next report will be issued in September 2022.
HIGHLIGHTS
-
On 24 July 2022, intercommunal clashes in Wum subdivision in the North-West region resulted in 8 civilian casualties.
-
46 unaccompanied and separated children (UASC) were placed under adequate alternative care.
-
392 gender-based violence (GBV) cases were identified and referred to specialized services providers.
-
No cases of cholera reported in the South-West region.
-
260 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported.
Disclaimer
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.