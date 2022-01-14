Cameroon: North-West and South-West - Situation Report No. 37 (As of 30 November 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Four children aged between 12 and 17 years-old, and one teacher, lost their lives in a NSAG attack on the Government Bilingual High School in Ekondo Titi, Ndian division, South-West region.

• Incidents of diversion and looting of food supplies forced the World Food Programme (WFP) to temporarily suspend distribution in Meme and Menchum divisons, North-West region.

• A 13-year-old boy was severely injured after picking up an improvised explosive device (IED) in Mezam division, North-West region.

• The cholera outbreak in the South-West region continues to spread. At least two health districts have confirmed new cases, with 134 cases and 6 deaths in total. The case fatality rate is 4.4 per cent as of 25 November.