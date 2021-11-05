Cameroon + 1 more
Cameroon: North-West and South-West - Situation Report No. 35 (As of 30 September 2021)
This report is produced by OCHA Cameroon in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 1 to 30 September 2021. The next report will be issued in November 2021.
HIGHLIGHTS
• UN agencies and humanitarian partners had to fully suspend humanitarian activities as non-State armed groups (NSAGs) declared lockdown from 15 September to 2 October.
• Schools resumed in the North-West and South-West (NWSW) regions with recurrent NSAGs attacks on children and teachers .
• NSAGs chopped off a 12-year-old girl’s finger for going to school and killed a school principal.
• Insecurity displaced over 4,724 people in the NWSW, and to the West and Littoral regions.
• An estimated 200,000 persons did not receive food assistance due to the ban of humanitarian activities during the lockdown.
