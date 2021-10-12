Cameroon: North-West and South-West - Situation Report No. 34 (As of 31 August 2021)

This report is produced by OCHA Cameroon in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 1 to 31 August 2021. The next report will be issued in October 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

Over 40,000 people were denied food assistance due to insecurity and roadblocks in the North-West and the South-West regions.

Four attacks on health facilities were reported including abductions of staff, obstruction of health services, and seizure of assets.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) organization downsized its team in the North-West after the government had suspended its activities in December 2020.

Measles’ outbreak reported in Nwa health district in the North-West. Limited resources, geographical and security challenges hinder adequate response to the outbreak.

Three children lost their lives and two others were injured in crossfire in three separate incidents in the North-West and South-West.