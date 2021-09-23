Cameroon: North-West and South-West - Situation Report No. 33 (As of 31 July 2021)

This report is produced by OCHA Cameroon in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 1 to 31 July 2021. The next report will be issued in September 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

The increase on Gender Based Violence outreach activities led to an upsurge in reported cases compared to the beginning of the second quarter. 87 per cent of survivors in July were women and 36 per cent were children.

Unidentified gunmen burned down a school in Bali subdivision in the North-West (NW) region and shot a chief examiner to death in Kumba town in the South-West (SW) region.

There was an increase in the number of attacks against health facilities and medical staff.

Several attacks targeting humanitarian actors were registered, including temporary abduction, seizing of personal valuables and denial of access to beneficiaries.

Humanitarian access further decreased due to the ban of cirulation for all vehicles in two main axis in the North-West region, increased hostilities on two other axis, and risks of collateral damage for humanitarian actors on the main roads and along all the axis in the North-West and South-West regions, following increased use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The security context remained volatile. Sustained violence and a ban on movements on two of the main roads in the North- West hindered the timely delivery of humanitarian assistance, and aggravated humanitarian needs, as affected people continued to flee their homes, seeking safety in bushes and neighboring communities. According to the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) data, at least 2,602 persons were displaced.

The number of reported protection incidents and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases remained ostensibly high. Attacks against health facilities and medical staff increased, and attacks against schools continued even though students were on holidays.

The continuous use of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) exposed humanitarian actors to high risks and hindered their free movements. At least eight incidents of detonated or dismantled IEDs in the NWSW regions were reported. Although these IEDs attacks mainly targeted State Security Forces, some civilians were affected. A child lost his right hand after picking up an IED in Boyo NW region.

Attacks against humanitarian actors and their assets continued. Unidentified armed men abdcucted at least three humanitarian organisations’ staff for several hours. In one of the incidents, staff’s money and valuables were confiscated. similarly, attacks on traditional authorities continued with the kidnapping and murder of at least one traditional ruler and several kidnapped for ranson payments. Attacks on the traditional rulers is also having a negative impact on humanitarian access, as they often play a vital role in facilitating community acceptance of humanitarian interventions.

The funding level remained at 12.5 per cent as of 31 July 2021, with no signs of a major increase. The humanitarian response in the NWSW regions has not been able to meet the most urgent needs of affected people and many partners are now forced to suspend some of their activities.