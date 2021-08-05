Cameroon: North-West and South-West - Situation Report No. 32 (As of 30 June 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

According to protection partners, 45 per cent of the affected population, mostly displaced persons, have difficulties in finding decent and affordable housing and 70 per cent of displaced persons are likely to suffer forced eviction.

Attacks against schools and students continue as non-State armed groups (NSAGs) cut the fingers of five students to punish them for writing their end of cycle exams (Common Entrance Exams CEE).

Urgent need for awareness raising on Mine Risk Education in schools, and sensitization of community members particularly school children and caregivers, on improvised explosive devices (IED) risk and mitigation measures.

In June 2021, two attacks have been reported against health facilities and medical staff in Manyu division, Mamfe subdivision in the South West and in Mom division, Batibo subdisison in the North West.

Three incidents targeting humanitarians, including temporary abduction, seizing of vehicles and denial of access to beneficiaries.