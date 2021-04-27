Cameroon: North-West and South-West - Situation Report No. 29 (As of 31 March 2021)

Highlights

In March 2021, over 1,427 people were forced to flee their homes seeking shelter and safety in nearby bushes, villages, and towns because of violence in the North-West and South-West (NWSW) regions.

369 Gender Based Violence (GBV) incidents were reported in the two regions.

According to the Cadre Harmonisé analysis of March 2021, 1.15 million people are estimated to be severely food insecure in the two regions.

336,417 people benefited from food assistance as well as agriculture and livelihood activities, the highest monthly number of beneficiaries reached since the beginning of the crisis.

149,564 individuals were vaccinated against cholera.

2,111 infants and pregnant women received routine vaccines they had previously missed.

42 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were referred for appropriate treatment.