Cameroon: North-West and South-West - Situation Report No. 28 (As of 28 February 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 245,300 people in the North-West and South-West (NWSW) regions benefited from food assistance as well as agriculture and livelihood activities.

  • 377 Gender Based Violence (GBV) incidents were reported in the two regions.

  • 16,383 infants and pregnant women received routine vaccines they had previously missed.

  • 44 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were referred for appropriate treatment.

  • COVID-19 is negatively impacting education with an increase of positive cases among teachers and students.

