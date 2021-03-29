Cameroon + 1 more
Cameroon: North-West and South-West - Situation Report No. 28 (As of 28 February 2021)
HIGHLIGHTS
245,300 people in the North-West and South-West (NWSW) regions benefited from food assistance as well as agriculture and livelihood activities.
377 Gender Based Violence (GBV) incidents were reported in the two regions.
16,383 infants and pregnant women received routine vaccines they had previously missed.
44 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were referred for appropriate treatment.
COVID-19 is negatively impacting education with an increase of positive cases among teachers and students.
