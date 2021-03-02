Cameroon + 1 more
Cameroon: North-West and South-West - Situation Report No. 27 (As of 31 January 2021)
This report is produced by OCHA Cameroon in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 1 to 31 January 2021. The next report will be issued in March 2021.
HIGHLIGHTS
The number of people benefting from food assistance from Food Security Cluster partners as well as agriculture and livelihood activities in the North-West and South-West (NWSW) regions decreased by 94 per cent in one month (from 360,467 in December to 20,311 in January), due to insecurity and lack of funding.
318 Gender Based Violence (GBV) incidents were reported in the two regions.
6,314 infants and pregnant women received routine vaccines they had previously missed.
53 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were referred for appropriate treatment.
School children, educational facilities and teachers continue to be targeted.
