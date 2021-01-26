Cameroon: North-West and South-West - Situation Report No. 26 (As of 31 December 2020)

This report is produced by OCHA Cameroon in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 1 to 31 December 2020. The next report will be issued in February 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

360,467 people in the North-West and South-West (NWSW) regions benefited from food assistance as well as agriculture and livelihood activities.

70 per cent of people in need of food assistance received support despite limited resources.

245 Gender Based Violence (GBV) incidents were reported in the two regions.

213 unaccompanied and separated children, including 132 girls and 81 boys, were reunified with their families or placed in an alternative care arrangement.

7,496 infants and pregnant women received routine vaccines they had previously missed.