Cameroon: North-West and South-West - Situation Report No. 25 (As of 30. November 2020)

This report is produced by OCHA Cameroon in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers 1 – 30 November 2020. The next report will be issued in January 2021.

333,864 people in the North-West and South-West (NWSW) regions benefited from food assistance, agriculture and livelihood-based activities during November.

798 Gender Based Violence (GBV) incidents were reported in the two regions.

Trauma surgeons and psychologists deployed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the NWSW regions performed 69 surgical procedures during November.

16,448 infants benefited from routine vaccines they had previously missed.