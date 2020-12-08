Cameroon + 1 more
Cameroon: North-West and South-West - Situation Report No. 24 (As of 31 October 2020)
Attachments
This report is produced by OCHA Cameroon in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers 1 – 31 October 2020.
The next report will be issued in December 2020.
HIGHLIGHTS
The month of October experienced the deadliest and most violent attacks on education since the beginning of the crisis in 2017, with at least eight school children killed and 12 injured in an attack in Kumba on 24 October.
291,813 people benefitted from food assistance during October.
71,731 new learners in the North-West and South-West (NWSW) regions were provided access to learning.
669 Gender Based Violence (GBV) incidents were reported in the two regions.
A trauma surgeon and one trauma kit were deployed to both the Bamenda regional hospital and the Kumba district hospital.
1,830 children were treated for acute respiratory tract infections.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
