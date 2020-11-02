Cameroon: North-West and South-West - Situation Report No. 23 (As of 30 September 2020)

SEPTEMBER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

In September 2020 there were reports of attacks on education facilites and personnel, including the kidnapping of students, the burning of schools and the military use of non-operational schools.

Human rights organizations reported 11 civilians killed by state security forces in Buea and Bamenda in September 2020.

A total of 221,500 individuals were provided with lifesaving food assistance during the reporting period.

32,202 persons received monthly cash transfers in September 2020.

676 Gender Based Violence (GBV) incidents were reported in the two regions.

Health cluster partners provided essential health care services to 8,694 people.

The Nutrition and Health clusters reported a decrease in activities in September caused by lockdowns and ghost towns.