Cameroon

Cameroon: North-West and South-West - Situation Report No. 23 (As of 30 September 2020)

SEPTEMBER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

  • In September 2020 there were reports of attacks on education facilites and personnel, including the kidnapping of students, the burning of schools and the military use of non-operational schools.

  • Human rights organizations reported 11 civilians killed by state security forces in Buea and Bamenda in September 2020.

  • A total of 221,500 individuals were provided with lifesaving food assistance during the reporting period.

  • 32,202 persons received monthly cash transfers in September 2020.

  • 676 Gender Based Violence (GBV) incidents were reported in the two regions.

  • Health cluster partners provided essential health care services to 8,694 people.

  • The Nutrition and Health clusters reported a decrease in activities in September caused by lockdowns and ghost towns.

  • Child Protection reported a decrease of 30 percent in certain child protection response activities due to a lack of funding.

