Cameroon: North-West and South-West - Situation Report No. 21, As of 31 July 2020

JULY 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

• Temporary suspension of humanitarian assistance for ten days due to threats against aid organizations by some NSAGs.

• 269,169 people received food security assistance in July.

• 3,821 persons received medical attention through mobile clinics. Mobile clinics are the only sources of health care in most rural communities.

• Child Protection Area of Responsibility has launched a series of trainings on Child Protection Case Management with the objective to standardize the response according to IASC guidelines.

• 42 percent of the reported GBV cases are sexual violence incidents (rape and sexual assault) and 73 percent of the victims are female.

• If the funding situation does not improve 64 percent of the 1.1 million people in need of lifesaving GBV services will receive no assistance in 2020.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Humanitarian

In July, a temporary suspension of humanitarian assistance for ten days was called for as a result of increased threats to UN humanitarian personnel and property from some NSAGs. The suspension of activities had a serious impact on the delivery of humanitarian assistance in the two regions. The situation highlights the growing challenge for humanitarian organizations to ensure that humanitarian principles are understood by all parties in the crisis.

On 6 July, five nurses of the Cameroon Baptist Convention (CBC) Health Board, working at CBC hospital in Mamfe (Manyu division) were reportedly arrested by government security forces and charged with alleged secessionist activities. Four days after, on 9 July, a community health worker, working for Doctors without Borders was reportedly killed by NSAGs. He was accused by the fighters of spying for the military. Attacks on healthcare continue to result in closure of facilities and decreased access to life-saving services for affected communities.

Confrontations between the belligerents continue to lead to waves of displacements in both the NWSW. An estimated 2,131 persons from 356 households (91 percent in the North West) were displaced to neighbouring communities and bushes as a result of active conflict in their communities of origin. Civilians continue to be caught in crossfire and others are targeted for allegedly aligning with one side or the other. An increase in mass arrest of civilians in Buea and Muyuka subdivisions in the South West was observed, with some people released allegedly only after payment of money.

COVID-19 continues to spread in communities with more cases being diagnosed in hard to reach areas. WHO continues to support the regional response against COVID-19, while aid organizations continue to integrate components of COVID19 in all their interventions. A major challenge is the difficulty convincing some communities that COVID-19 exists. Efforts are being made by the communication task force in the NWSW with the support of UNICEF and other partners to tackle misinformation about COVID-19 in these regions.