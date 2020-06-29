Cameroon: North-West and South-West - Situation Report No. 19, As of 31 May 2020

MAY 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

• An estimated 83,557 pupils and students are eligible to sit for end of cycle exams in 2020.

• 16 out of the 37 health districts in the North-West and South-West (NWSW) have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

• A cholera outbreak is reported in Tiko and Limbe health districts in the South West.

• UNICEF supported the establishment of ten in-patient facilities in NWSW for the management of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) cases with complications.

• UNHCR and partner have acquired land to build temporal IDP shelter in some locations in the SW.

• OCHA and UNICEF supported a joint cluster led training of 81 frontline NGO staff on transmission, signs, symptoms and prevention of COVID-19 in the NW Region.

• IRC constructed 5 boreholes, rehabilitated 20 water distribution systems and constructed 18 tank bases and tap stands, resulting in an 82.4% increase in water supply coverage compared to April.