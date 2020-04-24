Cameroon: North-West and South-West - Situation Report No. 17, As of 31 March 2020

MARCH 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

• An estimated 3,889 persons (604 households) in the North West (NW) and South West (SW) regions were displaced in March as a result of continued violence.

• 47 cholera cases were identified in the Tiko (Fako Division) Health District (SW) in March.

• Some cluster activities have been temporarily suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while life-saving humanitarian activities continue.

• All 6,379 schools and 4,200 community learning centers in the NWSW have been temporarily closed in response to COVID-19.

• The SW public health delegation received medical supplies and guidance documents on case management, infection prevention/control and laboratory investigation of COVID-19 from WHO.

• Over 300 reports and 22 alerts generated by community health workers trained on community-based surveillance in the framework of EWARS were received in March.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Humanitarian

The North West and South West (NWSW) regions of Cameroon are faced with a dual emergency; the humanitarian consequences of the socio-political crisis which turned violent in November 2017 and recently the COVID-19 pandemic. In the NWSW regions, violence is ongoing despite calls for a COVID-19 ceasefire by the UN Secretary General. The Southern Cameroons Defense Forces (SOCADEF) is the only non-state armed group (NSAG) that yielded to the UN Secretary General’s call for a ceasefire as a result of the pandemic. An estimated 3,889 persons (604 households) in the NWSW were displaced as a result of continued violence in March alone. 70% (2,751 persons; 415 households) of the displaced are from the NW and the remaining 30% from the SW region. Since January 2020, there has been an upsurge in violence especially in the NW region affecting mostly women and children. Shelter, NFI, protection and food continue to be the most urgent needs of the displaced populations.

The situation is further complicated with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cameroon. The first case in Cameroon was reported on 6 March. As of 31 March, Cameroon had reported 193 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with one of the confirmed cases in Limbe, in the SW region. Though only one confirmed case had been reported in the NWSW, the risk of more cases is high considering the number of persons who travel from Centre, Littoral and West regions considered to be the epicenter of the pandemic to the NWSW. In March, an estimated 5,141 persons (734 households) returned from the West, Littoral and Center regions to the NW following a State decision to close all schools in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The population affected by the crisis in the NWSW regions are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 because of the closure or dysfunctional health facilities, risks associated with movement/displacement, overcrowding, increased exposure due to sub-standard shelter, poor nutritional and health status, and lack of essential WASH services.