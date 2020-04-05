Cameroon: North-West and South-West - Situation Report No. 16, As of 29 February 2020

FEBRUARY 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

• More than 10,000 persons were displaced due to violence in the North West (NW) and South West (SW) in February 2020.

• A 5% increase in school attendance compared to the month of January.

• 212,000 people received food security assistance in February, an increase of 100% since January.

• WHO Early Warning, Alert and Response System (EWARS) was established in NWSW with CERF funding.

• Protection Cluster monitoring was extended to all 13 divisions in NWSW.

• 486,000 women and girls are at risk of Gender-based Violence (GBV) but only a small number are receiving any assistance.

• Open defecation was identified as major challenge in 2020 if resources are not allocated to the construction of emergency latrines.

• 14 children are amongst 24 civilians killed in Ngarbuh, a locality in the North West.

• 3,713 children aged 6-23 months and 3,428 pregnant and lactating women were assisted through the blanket supplementary feeding program (BSFP).

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Humanitarian

In February, the humanitarian situation in the North West and South West (NWSW) regions of Cameroon continued to deteriorate as a result of violence related to the February 2020 elections. Several waves of displacements were recorded throughout the NWSW. In February 2020, about 1,800 persons from 257 households were displaced in Fako and Manyu Divisions of the SW. In the NW, an estimated 8,457 persons from 1209 households were displaced in Menchum, Boyo, Donga-Mantung and Ngokentunjia Divisions as a result of increased violence and fears related to the elections.

Women and children are most affected by the violence. On 14 February, 23 persons were killed in an attack on Ngarbuh village (Donga Mantung division, NW) including 14 children and a pregnant woman. The government committed to conduct an independent inquiry on the situation and its report is awaited. The patterns of displacements have been challenging to track on a reliable basis with people displaced multiple times into the bush after violence and back to their villages thereafter.

Humanitarian partners are still unable to meet the needs of displaced populations as a result of inadequate funding. The situation was made worse by a six days lockdown from 6 to 11 February imposed by NSAGs to enforce the boycott of the February elections. Humanitarian workers were unable to deliver aid during the lockdown days.

Attacks on healthcare remains a severe threat to the availability of health services in the NWSW. On 20 February, at St Mary’s Hospital in Bamenda, a patient caregiver was shot dead in the hospital premises and some of the hospital property was destroyed during this attack.