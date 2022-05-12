Cameroon

Cameroon: North-West and South-West regions - Operational Presence | As of March 2022

A total of 75 humanitarian organizations are active in the North-West and South-West regions, comprising 55 national NGOs, 11 international NGOs and 9 United Nations organizations. There are 7 active clusters: Education, Food Security, Health, Nutrition, Protection, Shelter & NFI, and WASH in addition to the GBV, HLP and Child Protection areas of responsibility (AoRs)

