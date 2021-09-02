Cameroon
Cameroon: North-West and South-West regions - Operational Presence | As of July 2021
59 humanitarian organizations are active in the North-West and South-West regions comprising 32 national NGOs, 11 international NGOs, 7 faith based organizations, and 9 UN organizations. There are 7 active clusters: Education, Food Security, Health, Nutrition, Protection, Shelter & NFI and WASH in addition to GBV and Child Protection Areas of Responsibility (AoR).
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
