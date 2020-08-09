Cameroon: North-West and South-West Regions, Health Cluster Update, 1-7 August 2020 | Bulletin # 13 - 08 August, 2020

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

In NW region, 14 out of the I9 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-l9. 65 % of the cases have been recorded in Bamenda and 13% of total cases recorded in Fundong health district.

In SW region, 10 out of the I8 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-l9. 74% of the cases have been recorded in Buea and Limbe health districts.

WHO in partnership with SW regional delegation of public health supported by the staff from the Ministry of Health (MOH) conducted a briefing for Cholera vaccination campaign in SW Region.