Cameroon: North-West and South-West Regions, Health Cluster Update, 1-7 August 2020 | Bulletin # 13 - 08 August, 2020
KEY HIGHLIGHTS:
In NW region, 14 out of the I9 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-l9. 65 % of the cases have been recorded in Bamenda and 13% of total cases recorded in Fundong health district.
In SW region, 10 out of the I8 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-l9. 74% of the cases have been recorded in Buea and Limbe health districts.
WHO in partnership with SW regional delegation of public health supported by the staff from the Ministry of Health (MOH) conducted a briefing for Cholera vaccination campaign in SW Region.
Sensitization is being strengthened to boost the response and uptake of testing in both regions.
IMMEDIATE NEEDS
More health districts need to be trained and provided with tools for effective contact tracing.
Stronger sensitization is required to counter the misinformation about the management of COVID-19 in the communities and at health facilities.
More human resources required for case management in NWSW regions.
There is need for additional vehicles (4X4) for rapid deployment of investigations teams and logistics in both regions.
There is need for more CHWs to be trained and empowered to carryout community activities.
CHALLENGES
- There is limited infrastructure for COVID-19 case management
- Limited number of vehicles at the delegation for COVID-19 response
- Limited number of CHWs involved in the COVID-19 response at the community level.
- Very few communities tested using RDTs in remote health districts