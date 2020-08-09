Cameroon

Cameroon: North-West and South-West Regions, Health Cluster Update, 1-7 August 2020 | Bulletin # 13 - 08 August, 2020

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

  • In NW region, 14 out of the I9 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-l9. 65 % of the cases have been recorded in Bamenda and 13% of total cases recorded in Fundong health district.

  • In SW region, 10 out of the I8 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-l9. 74% of the cases have been recorded in Buea and Limbe health districts.

  • WHO in partnership with SW regional delegation of public health supported by the staff from the Ministry of Health (MOH) conducted a briefing for Cholera vaccination campaign in SW Region.

  • Sensitization is being strengthened to boost the response and uptake of testing in both regions.

IMMEDIATE NEEDS

  • More health districts need to be trained and provided with tools for effective contact tracing.

  • Stronger sensitization is required to counter the misinformation about the management of COVID-19 in the communities and at health facilities.

  • More human resources required for case management in NWSW regions.

  • There is need for additional vehicles (4X4) for rapid deployment of investigations teams and logistics in both regions.

  • There is need for more CHWs to be trained and empowered to carryout community activities.

CHALLENGES

  • There is limited infrastructure for COVID-19 case management
  • Limited number of vehicles at the delegation for COVID-19 response
  • Limited number of CHWs involved in the COVID-19 response at the community level.
  • Very few communities tested using RDTs in remote health districts

