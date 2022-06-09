Cameroon: North-West and South-West Regions - Child Protection Area of Responsibility Snapshot (November 2021)

Situation Overview

The month of November was marked by three attacks on schools. In an attack on Government Bilingual High School in Ekondo Titi, Ndian Division of South West Region, 4 children aged between 12 and 17 years, as well as one teacher lost their lives. The other two incidents resulted in the abduction of two school principals and two teachers. A 7-year-old girl on her way from school in Bamenda lost her life in a crossfire between parties to the conflict. A 13-year-old boy became the latest victim of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) when he picked up the device and it exploded, leaving him with very serious bodily injuries. IEDs are increasingly being used in this conflict. A total of 13 IED incidents were recorded during this month, 7 in NW and 6 in SW.

The CP AoR organized and carried out several trainings during the month of November as part of the ECHO capacity building project for all activated clusters and AoRs in the NW/SW other than CP AoR. These included trainings in planning, implementation, monitoring and reporting of activities related to their respective sectors using CPiE and GBViE lenses, PSEA, AAP and CBCPMs.