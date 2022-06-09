Cameroon: North-West and South-West Regions - Child Protection Area of Responsibility Snapshot (March 2022)

KEY FIGURES HRP 2022 (NW/SW)

Situation Overview

During the month of March 2022, there were a number of incidents that could qualify as grave violations. These include a 7-year-old child who was killed while playing with a UXO (suspected to be a grenade) in Mezam Division, North West Region, killing of a teacher, and an attack on a health facility in Lebialem Division as well as an attack on a school in Fako Division, all in the South West Region. Though no particular training or activity was organized by the CP AoR during the month of February, there is a high need to build the capacities of CP AoR members in various CP thematics. As such, a survey was launched to enable the development of a training plan. In addition, the CP AoR is advocating for trainings and awareness raising on IEDs and other unexploded ordnances which have made several victims in the North West and South West regions.

Programmatic interventions continued across the whole spectrum of CP services, including provision of Mental Health and Psychosocial Support, Unaccompanied and Separated Children, Birth Registration, Case Management, and Awareness Raising messages on CP, GBV and Covid-19.