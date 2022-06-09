Cameroon: North-West and South-West Regions - Child Protection Area of Responsibility Snapshot (February 2022)

KEY FIGURES HRP 2022 (NW/SW)

Situation Overview

Birth registration continues to be a challenge for children affected by this crisis. The operationalization of the Civil Documentation Task force continues to lag behind due to the absence of a dedicated lead. The month of February was marked by a lockdown in protest of the 11th February Youth Day celebration. The general tendency for CP AoR actors is a lack of financing to carry out high impact child protection activities particularly the provision of MHPSS. There is a general need to provide services to children in hard to reach areas especially in Sub-Divisions with the absence of CP actors.

Though no particular training or activity was organized by the CP AoR during the month of February, there is a high need to build the capacities of CP AoR members in various CP thematics. As such, a survey will be launched to enable the development of a training plan. In addition, the CP AoR is advocating for trainings and awareness raising on IEDs and other unexploded ordnances which have made several victims in the North West and South West regions.