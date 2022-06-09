Cameroon: North-West and South-West Regions - Child Protection Area of Responsibility Snapshot (April 2022)

KEY FIGURES HRP 2022 (NW/SW)

Situation Overview

The month of April 2022 was marked with the dissemination of the Child Protection Referral Pathway for the North-West and South-West Regions as well as the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Case Management of Unaccompanied and Separated Children (UASC) and other vulnerable children, for the Protection of Unaccompanied and Separated Children, and Alternative Care as well as Information Sharing and Data Protection Protocols. Programmatic interventions continued across the whole spectrum of CP services, including provision of Mental Health and Psychosocial Support, Unaccompanied and Separated Children, Birth Registration, Case Management, and Awareness Raising messages on CP, GBV and Covid-19.

Following the results of the Training Needs Identification Questionnaire, a training plan is being developed to strengthen the capacities of CP AoR members on the various Child Protection thematic interventions. The CP AoR is still militating for the training of children and caregivers on the dangers of IEDs and UXO because of the increasing number of cases. Funding equally remains a major challenge for CP AoR members.