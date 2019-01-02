Cameroon North West and South West regions - Child protection Area of Responsibility (as of 21 Dec 2018)

Since 2016, political and social instability, exacerbated by sporadic violence, impacted negatively the life of the civilian population of Cameroon’s South West and North West Regions. As a result, more than 437,000 persons have been displaced in forests, rural and urban areas. Fundamentally a protection crisis, children are the first affected, their wellbeing highly impacted by the violence surrounding them. Displacements, human rights & children rights violations are frequent as well as rupture of community networks. The Child Protection Area of Responsibility has been activated in October, along with the activation of the other clusters. Its response strategy will focus on 4 different pillars: prevention of further abuse; response to children victims of abuse; capacity building of local actors and communities on child protection; advocacy and multisector collaboration on child protection.