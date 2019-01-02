02 Jan 2019

Cameroon North West and South West regions - Child protection Area of Responsibility (as of 21 Dec 2018)

Infographic
from UN Children's Fund, Protection Cluster
Published on 21 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (467.52 KB)

Since 2016, political and social instability, exacerbated by sporadic violence, impacted negatively the life of the civilian population of Cameroon’s South West and North West Regions. As a result, more than 437,000 persons have been displaced in forests, rural and urban areas. Fundamentally a protection crisis, children are the first affected, their wellbeing highly impacted by the violence surrounding them. Displacements, human rights & children rights violations are frequent as well as rupture of community networks. The Child Protection Area of Responsibility has been activated in October, along with the activation of the other clusters. Its response strategy will focus on 4 different pillars: prevention of further abuse; response to children victims of abuse; capacity building of local actors and communities on child protection; advocacy and multisector collaboration on child protection.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.