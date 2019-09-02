Cameroon: North-West and South-West - Operational Presence as of July 2019 (Update 10 August 2019)

57 active partners are working in NW-SW Cameroon comprising 36 national NGOs, 9 international NGOs, 6 UN agencies, 3 government institutions and 3 faith based organization. Within the 8 active clusters- Food Security, Protection, WASH, Health, Nutrition, Education, Shelter and Early Recovery- there are more than 50 projects including 18 early recovery projects planned to start in August 2019. The majority of activities are focused on Fako, Mezam, and Meme divisions.