Cameroon: North-West and South-West - Operational Presence (as of July 2019)

33 active partners are working in NW-SW Cameroon comprising 16 national NGOs, 10 international NGOs, 6 UN agencies, and 1 faith based organization. Within the 8 active clusters- Food Security, Protection, WASH, Health, Nutrition, Education, Shelter and Early Recovery- there are more than 50 projects including 18 early recovery projects planned to commence in August 2019. The majority of activities are focused on Fake, Mezam, and Boya divisions.