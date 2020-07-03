Cameroon: North-West and South-West, Health Cluster Update, 24 June – 01 July 2020 - Bulletin # 08 (02 July, 2020)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

NWSW regions scaled up the efforts to test the COVID-19 suspected cases using Rapid DiagnosticTest (RDT) kits.

In SW region, 09 out of 18 health districts reported confirmed COVID19 cases. 75% of the cases have been recorded from Buea and Limbe.

In NW region, 12 out of the I9 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-l9. 72% of the cases have been recorded in Bamenda and 12% of total cases recorded in Fundong health district.