Cameroon

Cameroon: North-West and South-West, Health Cluster Update, 24 June – 01 July 2020 - Bulletin # 08 (02 July, 2020)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

  • NWSW regions scaled up the efforts to test the COVID-19 suspected cases using Rapid DiagnosticTest (RDT) kits.

  • In SW region, 09 out of 18 health districts reported confirmed COVID19 cases. 75% of the cases have been recorded from Buea and Limbe.

  • In NW region, 12 out of the I9 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-l9. 72% of the cases have been recorded in Bamenda and 12% of total cases recorded in Fundong health district.

  • Over the last two weeks the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased due to massive use of the RD T in NWR.

MMEDIATE NEEDS:

  • More medical supplies (oxygen concentrator/cylinders, COVID-19 treatment kits) in both regions.

  • Both regions are still in need of more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and training on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC).

  • More health districts need to be trained and provided with tools for effective contact tracing.

  • Stronger sensitization is required to counter the misinformation in the public at health facilities.

  • More human resources required to support both regional delegations and laboratories.

CHALLENGES:

  • Limited infrastructure and financial resources for effective management of COVID-19 in both regions.

  • Difficulties in reaching the contacts of positive COVID-19 cases in both regions.

  • All districts have not been capacitated and empowered for effective contact tracing due to lack of resources.

