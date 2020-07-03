Cameroon
Cameroon: North-West and South-West, Health Cluster Update, 24 June – 01 July 2020 - Bulletin # 08 (02 July, 2020)
KEY HIGHLIGHTS:
NWSW regions scaled up the efforts to test the COVID-19 suspected cases using Rapid DiagnosticTest (RDT) kits.
In SW region, 09 out of 18 health districts reported confirmed COVID19 cases. 75% of the cases have been recorded from Buea and Limbe.
In NW region, 12 out of the I9 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-l9. 72% of the cases have been recorded in Bamenda and 12% of total cases recorded in Fundong health district.
Over the last two weeks the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased due to massive use of the RD T in NWR.
MMEDIATE NEEDS:
More medical supplies (oxygen concentrator/cylinders, COVID-19 treatment kits) in both regions.
Both regions are still in need of more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and training on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC).
More health districts need to be trained and provided with tools for effective contact tracing.
Stronger sensitization is required to counter the misinformation in the public at health facilities.
More human resources required to support both regional delegations and laboratories.
CHALLENGES:
Limited infrastructure and financial resources for effective management of COVID-19 in both regions.
Difficulties in reaching the contacts of positive COVID-19 cases in both regions.
All districts have not been capacitated and empowered for effective contact tracing due to lack of resources.