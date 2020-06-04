Cameroon: North-West and South-West, Health Cluster Update, 19 May - 03 June 2020 - Bulletin # 05 (03 June, 2020)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Over 100 community health workers (CHW) trained in COVID-19 prevention and follow-up contacts by WHO and South West Regional Delegation of Public health for 6 Health District Response teams in South West Region (SWR).

The COVID-19 samples collected from 8 health districts and confirmed for 5 health districts in the SWR.

The South West Regional delegation expanded to support more health districts and other sectors to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.