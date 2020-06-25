Cameroon
Cameroon: North-West and South-West, Health Cluster Update, 16 - 24 June 2020 - Bulletin # 07 (25 June, 2020)
Attachments
KEY HIGHLIGHTS:
The NW regional delegation team trained over 80 Community Health Workers (CHWs) in six health district for contact tracing.
NWSW regions scaled up the efforts to test the COVID-19 suspected cases using Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kits.
Health Cluster offered a flash training to 10 CHWs in NW region on how to use the EWARS tool for Suspected COVID-19 cases.
In SW region, 08 out of 18 health districts reported confirmed COVID-19 cases. 75% of the cases have been recorded from Buea and Limbe.
In NW region, 10 out of the 19 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-19. 77% of the cases have been recorded in Bamenda.
Over the last eight days the number of COVID-19 suspected cases increased with massive Antigen RD T in NWR.