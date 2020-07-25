Cameroon: North-West and South-West, Health Cluster Update, 16-23 July 2020 - Bulletin # 11 (23 July, 2020)

Key Highlights

• In NW region, 14 out of the I9 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-19. 72 % of the cases have been recorded in Bamenda and 12% of total cases recorded in Fundong health district.

• In SW region, 10 out of the I8 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-19. 75% of the cases have been recorded in Buea and Limbe health districts.

• The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC ATLANTA) in collaboration with the Regional delegation of Public health conducting a capacity building workshop on Public Health Emergency Management (PHEM) in Limbe from 21st -25th July 2020.

• Incident Management System (IMS) team of SW regional delegation of public health updated a second COVID-19 regional response plan.