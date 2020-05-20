Cameroon: North-West and South-West, Health Cluster Update, 13 -19 May 2020 - Bulletin # 04 (19 May, 2020)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

The UN Resident Coordinator Ms Allegra Maria Del Pilar Baiocchi visited the Mudeka IDPs along with WHO Field Coordinator, OCHA, and Reach out focal persons to oversee the Humanitarian response in the context of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 cases expanded to 8 Health Districts in the South West region.

The Health Cluster and SW regional delegation of public health have begun to strengthen triage and IPC for COVID-19 in primary health facilities in the South West region.

The WHO developed the communication materials on IPC and Triage and distributed to the three health facilities in Buea.