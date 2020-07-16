Cameroon: North-West and South-West, Health Cluster Update, 08-15 July 2020 - Bulletin # 10 (16 July, 2020)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

A large quantity of medical supplies arrived from the Ministry of Health to the NWSW regional delegation of public health to support COVID-19 response in the regions.

WHO expanded the COVID-19 response with essential medical supplies (PPEs, and Oxygen concentrators) to the regional delegation of NWSW regions.

In SW region, 10 out of the 18 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-19. 75% of the cases have been recorded in Buea and Limbe health districts.

In NW region, 13 out of the 19 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-19. 72% of the cases have been recorded in Bamenda and 12% of total cases recorded in Fundong health district.

IMMEDIATE NEEDS:

More medical supplies (oxygen concentrator/cylinders, COVID-19 treatment kits) in both regions.

More health districts need to be trained and provided with tools for effective contact tracing.

Stronger sensitization is required to counter the misinformation about the management of COVID-19 in the communities and at health facilities.

More human resources required to support both regional delegations and laboratories.

More human resources required for case management in NWSW regions.

Need to train the district Rapid Response Teams (RRT) for the effective decentralization to the response the health districts.