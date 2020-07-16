Cameroon

Cameroon: North-West and South-West, Health Cluster Update, 08-15 July 2020 - Bulletin # 10 (16 July, 2020)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

  • In NW region, 13 out of the 19 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-19. 72% of the cases have been recorded in Bamenda and 12% of total cases recorded in Fundong health district.

  • In SW region, 10 out of the 18 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-19. 75% of the cases have been recorded in Buea and Limbe health districts.

  • WHO expanded the COVID-19 response with essential medical supplies (PPEs, and Oxygen concentrators) to the regional delegation of NWSW regions.

  • A large quantity of medical supplies arrived from the Ministry of Health to the NWSW regional delegation of public health to support COVID-19 response in the regions.

IMMEDIATE NEEDS:

  • More medical supplies (oxygen concentrator/cylinders, COVID-19 treatment kits) in both regions.

  • More health districts need to be trained and provided with tools for effective contact tracing.

  • Stronger sensitization is required to counter the misinformation about the management of COVID-19 in the communities and at health facilities.

  • More human resources required to support both regional delegations and laboratories.

  • More human resources required for case management in NWSW regions.

  • Need to train the district Rapid Response Teams (RRT) for the effective decentralization to the response the health districts.

  • There is urgent to train medical personnel's on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) in both regions.

