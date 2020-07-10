Cameroon

Cameroon: North-West and South-West, Health Cluster Update, 01-08 July 2020 - Bulletin # 09 (09 July, 2020)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Early Warning Alert and Response System (EWARS) reported 15 suspected COVID-19 cases and two deaths in Akwaya health district, SW region.

  • In NW region, 13 out of the I9 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-l9. 70 % of the cases have been recorded in Bamenda and 13% of total cases recorded in Fundong health district.

  • In SW region, 11 out of the I8 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-l9. 74% of the cases have been recorded in Buea and Limbe health districts.

  • Most of health cluster humanitarian activities are on hold due to temporary suspension because of insecurity in NWSW regions.

IMMEDIATE NEEDS:

  • More medical supplies (oxygen concentrator/cylinders, COVID-19 treatment kits) in both regions.

  • Both regions are still in need of more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and training on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC).

  • More health districts need to be trained and provided with tools for effective contact tracing.

  • Stronger sensitization is required to counter the misinformation about the management of COVID-19 in the communities and at health facilities.

  • More human resources required to support both regional delegations and laboratories.

  • More human resources required for case management in NWSW regions.

