Cameroon: North-West and South-West Health Cluster - Health Cluster Sitrep # 1: Cholera Outbreak in the SW region, February 2022

Key Figures

▪ Total cases: 1137 (Ekondo Titi 312; Bakassi 325 ; Mbonge 4; Limbe 409; Buea 75 and Tiko 12).

▪ Deaths: 31, CFR 2.7%

▪ Sex ratio Female/Male 2: 3

▪ Under-five year cases: 148 (13.8%)

▪ Date of the first case: 27/10/2021

Highlights

▪ Cases reported in new health areas in Buea and Limbe health districts

▪ Case management supported by MSF at Idenau CMA CTU (20 beds) and Buea Regional Hospital CTC (15 beds).

▪ Donation of 3 boats to the region by WHO to support the transport of staff, patients, and commodities.

▪ Training of affected districts’ data manager focal points to improve completeness and timeliness of data transmission, supported by WHO.

▪ Deployment of the second team of health personnel to reinforce case management in Bakassi, supported by WHO.

▪ 204 000 vaccine doses received at the regional delegation. Vaccination campaign planned in Ekondo Titi, Bakassi, Mbonge, Mundemba from 18th to 22nd of February.

▪ Briefing of the concerned districts for the upcoming vaccination campaign

▪ Sensitization and WASH activities in Buea, Limbe, and Bakassi supported by UNICEF.

▪ Surveillance activties by CHWs in Idenau, supported by the Red Cross.