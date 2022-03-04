Cameroon: North-West and South-West Health Cluster - Health Cluster Bulletin (1-31 January 2022)

Highlights

In the South-West region

• Despite increased testing, Positivity rate significantly dropped from 17.7% (607 cases) in December, to 4.1% (178 cases) in January.

• The vaccination coverage moved from 1.7% in December to 1.8% in January.

• Some equipment were received by the Limbe regional hospital for PCR testing.

• Medical equipment including 2 ventilators and 2 patient monitors donated by WHO to the Buea Regional Hospital.

In the North-West region

• Increase in positivity rate from 23% (511 cases) in the month of December to 27.5% (1,203 cases) in January.

• The vaccination coverage moved from 6.5% in December to 6.6% in January.

• Medical equipment, including two patient monitors and ventilators donated by WHO to the Nkwen district hospital followed by the training of the health personnel on its use .