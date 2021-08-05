Cameroon
Cameroon: North-West and South-West Health Cluster COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin (July, 2021)
Attachments
The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 was launched in the North-West and South-West and significantly increased vaccination coverage
All the health districts in the North-West and South-West have started vaccination.
Sensitization campaigns on the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines have been stepped up.
The extension of the Intensive Care Units in Bamenda, Buea and Limbe have started. The Bamenda Emergency operation center is also undergoing renovations.
Mental Health and Psychosocial Support for Covid-19 patients in Buea