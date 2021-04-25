Cameroon
Cameroon: North-West and South-West Health Cluster COVID-19 Bulletin - Epidemiological Week 15 (12-18 April 2021)
Attachments
- The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 has been launched in the North-West and South-West.
- All the health districts in the North-West and South-West have reported a positive case.
- Distribution of vaccines to all the health districts in the North-West and SouthWest.
- Briefing of health personnel in the NorthWest and South-West on the available vaccines by the central level.
- First consignment of medical equipment (ventilators) and office equipment for the North-West and South-West received by WHO.