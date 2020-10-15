Cameroon North-West and South-West - Early Warning Alerts and Response System (EWARS) - Situation of outbreak prone diseases (From March to September 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• 15/20 suspected cases of COVID-19 reported by EWARS system and investigated are confirmed hard-to reach areas

• 43 suspected cases of cholera were reported by EWARS system

• A high number of community deliveries and community deaths reported by the system.

BACKGROUND

Over 680,000 people are now internally displaced due to the crisis affecting the NWSW mainly in the North West and the South West regions, but also in West and Littoral. An additional 52,000 persons have sought shelter in neighbouring country (Nigeria). This crisis has resulted in a breakdown of infrastructure and public services especially in the health sector.

Approximately 30% of health facilities in the North West and South West regions are non-functional due to insecurity and attacks on health care . This has greatly affected the health system. It has disrupted health service delivery and disease surveillance capacities in these regions. The risk of outbreaks is high in these regions due to poor vaccination coverage and living standards of the displaced persons. Of great concern is the risk of spread of COVID-19 and cholera to more health districts and the resurgence of Measles and Monkey Pox epidemics.