Cameroon: North-West and South-West Crisis | Snapshot April 2020

Highlight

Persons reached

UNICEF has reached 79,447 people (16% of the target which is 506,990 people since January 2020.

Children reached

UNICEF has reached 17,531children (4 % of the target which is 402,600 for the North West and South West) since January 2020.

Cholera outbreak in South-West

47 cholera cases were identified in the Tiko (Fako Division) Health District (SW) in March. (OCHA, Situation Report No. 17).

Main constraints

- Access to affected people due to insecurity;

- Difficult road conditions affecting aid delivery;

- COVID-19 precautionary measures.