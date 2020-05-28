Cameroon + 1 more
Cameroon: North-West and South-West Crisis | Snapshot April 2020
Attachments
Highlight
Persons reached
UNICEF has reached 79,447 people (16% of the target which is 506,990 people since January 2020.
Children reached
UNICEF has reached 17,531children (4 % of the target which is 402,600 for the North West and South West) since January 2020.
Cholera outbreak in South-West
47 cholera cases were identified in the Tiko (Fako Division) Health District (SW) in March. (OCHA, Situation Report No. 17).
Main constraints
- Access to affected people due to insecurity;
- Difficult road conditions affecting aid delivery;
- COVID-19 precautionary measures.