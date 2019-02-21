Cameroon: North-West and South-West Crisis Situation Report No. 3 - As of 31 January 2019

This report is produced by OCHA Cameroon in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers 1 – 31 January 2019. The February report will be issued in early March.

Highlights

Since late 2017, long-running tensions in Cameroon’s North-West and South-West regions have escalated, and the crisis has increasingly shifted into armed conflict.

The humanitarian situation has fast deteriorated, 1.3 million people are in need of assistance.

Insecurity has forced more than 430,000 people to flee their homes. More than 380,000 people need shelter, and some 418,000 people NFI assistance.

An estimated 3,000 children suffering from life-threatening severe acute malnutrition (SAM) require urgent treatment.

There is a high risk of a rapid increase in new HIV infections due to the interruption of ARV medication.

About 3,700 unaccompanied or separated children need urgent psycho-social care and reunification support.

Access for humanitarian actors to reach the most vulnerable, and for affected population to needed services, remains difficult.

The 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan for Cameroon will be launched on 20 February. The response to the crisis in the North- West and South-West will aim to assist 820,000 people, targeting five times more people than the 2018 Emergency Response Plan.

In January, WFP provided food for 17,000 IDPs in Meme and Manyu divisions in South-West region.

Humanitarian partners provided shelter assistance to 23,635 people, and 100,150 benefited from NFI distribution

SITUATION OVERVIEW Context

Socio-political issues in and concerning the anglophone region of Cameroon have been a matter of contention throughout the post-colonial period. Political protests against perceived marginalisation intensified in 2016 and in late 2017 violence erupted in North-West and South-West regions prompting violent clampdowns by security forces. With the increased deployment of defence forces and proliferation of non-state armed groups, the crisis has increasingly become characterised as one of armed conflict. Increased insecurity, violence and consequent widespread injury and civilian loss of life have forced thousands of families to flee their homes. Displacement continues to have serious consequences on the livelihoods and living conditions of the affected populations.

Vulnerability has been further compounded by lack of access to farmland, by deterioration in medical and water facilities and limited access to education for children due to a violently enforced ban on schooling called for by armed groups.