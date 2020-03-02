Cameroon: North-West and South-West Crisis Situation Report No. 15 - As of 31 January 2020

JANUARY 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

• An increase in violence, likely related to the February 2020 elections, led to significant displacement of civilians.

• Due to a lack of funding only 493 and 258 people respectively received Shelter and NFI support in the South-West (SW) in January 2020 and none in the North-West (NW).

• Food security assistance in January dropped by 61% with just 96,678 persons benefitting due to the lack of funds.

• 110,971 people received WASH assistance in January.

• Fighting between Mbororo (Fulani) tribes’ people, reportedly coming from Nigeria, and communities in NWSW is becoming a new dynamic in the crisis with house burning, civilian casualties and displacement of civilians growing.

• 7,921 children benefitted from Psychosocial Support Services through Child Friendly/Psychosocial support units in January.

• The cholera outbreak in the South-West remains a serious concern as new, but mostly isolated, cases are identified.