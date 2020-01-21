Cameroon: North-West and South-West Crisis Situation Report No. 13 & 14 - As of 31 December 2019

This report is produced by OCHA Cameroon in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers 1 November – 31 December 2019. The next report covering the month of January will be issued in February.

NOVEMBER/DECEMBER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

• School attendance improved from 4% in September to 38.49% by November.

• Health actors continue to respond to the cholera outbreak in Bakassi with the number of cases rapidly reducing after a comprehensive vaccination campaign.

• 161,271 individuals were reached with WASH activities in November and December.

• 17,900 children benefitted from Psychosocial Support Services through Child Friendly/Safe Spaces in November and December.

• 62 children diagnosed with SAM and 542 diagnosed with MAM in November 2019 HIGHLIGHTS • 250,274 people benefitted from food and livelihood assistance.

• 81,546 people received Shelter support.

• 92,271 people received NFI support.