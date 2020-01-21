21 Jan 2020

Cameroon: North-West and South-West Crisis Situation Report No. 13 & 14 - As of 31 December 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 21 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (751.53 KB)

This report is produced by OCHA Cameroon in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers 1 November – 31 December 2019. The next report covering the month of January will be issued in February.

NOVEMBER/DECEMBER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

• School attendance improved from 4% in September to 38.49% by November.

• Health actors continue to respond to the cholera outbreak in Bakassi with the number of cases rapidly reducing after a comprehensive vaccination campaign.

• 161,271 individuals were reached with WASH activities in November and December.

• 17,900 children benefitted from Psychosocial Support Services through Child Friendly/Safe Spaces in November and December.

• 62 children diagnosed with SAM and 542 diagnosed with MAM in November 2019 HIGHLIGHTS • 250,274 people benefitted from food and livelihood assistance.

• 81,546 people received Shelter support.

• 92,271 people received NFI support.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.