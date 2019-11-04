Cameroon: North-West and South-West Crisis Situation Report No. 11 - As of 30 September 2019

This report is produced by OCHA Cameroon in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 1 – 30 September 2019. The next report will be issued in November.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The three-week extended lockdown in late August and early September greatly hampered the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

• Since January 2019 a total of 10,575 conflict affected children (5,040 girls; 5,535 boys) have had improved access to learning through psychosocial support and access to non-formal learning. More than 950,000 conflict affected children need psychosocial support.

• 122,607 people in the North-West and South-West (NWSW) regions received food and livelihood assistance from WFP and FAO.

• Almost four metrics tons of food commodities were destroyed by parties to the conflict in NWSW regions.

• 549 protection incidents were registered in September. 28.6% of incidents are related to the destruction of houses.

• Less than 40% of people in need have received standard shelter kits.

• Due to lack of funding, the WASH Cluster has reached only 37% of the HRP 2019 target as of September.

1.3M People in need

820K Targeted for assistance

530K internally displaced

376K Members of Host communities in need

330K Other people in need 315K People in extreme food insecurity

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Humanitarian

The humanitarian situation in the North-West and South-West (NWSW) regions of Cameroon continues to deteriorate with serious protection incidents including excessive recurrent violence towards civilians by all parties to the conflict.

Displacement of civilians both within NWSW and to other regions continues. Impunity for crimes and acts of violence against civilians throughout the NWSW is a hallmark of the crisis.

Humanitarian access to persons in need throughout NWSW continues to be a challenge as humanitarian supplies have been destroyed or blocked by both parties to the conflict. Humanitarian personnel continue to face increasing levels of risk when providing assistance.

Political

On 10 September 2019, the President of Cameroon announced a grand national dialogue to discuss issues relating to the crisis in the NWSW. The dialogue took place from 30 September to 4 October 2019. Chaired by the Prime Minister, the dialogue gathered political leaders, members of the diaspora, armed groups, representatives of civil society organizations, the army as well as religious and traditional authorities. Although the call for a dialogue was welcomed by the international community, separatist leaders, non-state armed groups (NSAG) and many anglophone representatives rejected it based on the perception that it was not neutral. They instead advocated for a dialogue focused exclusively on the NWSW crisis, in a neutral country, mediated by a neutral institution. From 20 to 22 September, separatist leaders, mostly in the diaspora met in Switzerland. They declared their non-participation in the national dialogue called by the Government of Cameroon and expressed their commitment to a negotiated resolution of the crisis. The Interim Government of Ambazonia (IG) wrote an open letter to the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon welcoming UN intervention in the NWSW and requesting the Humanitarian Coordination Office to continue its activities.

The call for a national dialogue came after the social and economic life of the affected regions had been further crippled by a three-week lockdown called by NSAGs, observed until 13 September.

Security

Security continues to deteriorate in the NWSW. Attacks on civilians, humanitarian supplies and personnel are on the rise.

On 2 September, gunmen shot at an ambulance of the Archdiocese of Bamenda at Akum, Mezam division and there was another incident on 28 September when NSAGs burnt a truck carrying WFP aid supplies in Bambili, Mezam division.

Three female students from the Catholic school at Ngongham were reportedly kidnapped by suspected NSAGs while they were heading to school. Government security forces continue to be associated with attacks against civilians and burning and looting of villages.