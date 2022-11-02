Cameroon North-West and South-West Crisis: Displacement Tracking Matrix Monthly Dashboard #2 (26 October 2022)

Since 2016, the North-West and South-West regions of Cameroon have been in the grips of a crisis. Known as the Anglophone Crisis, demonstrators have protested the marginalization of the Anglophone community and the growing influence of the French system and language in English-speaking regions of Cameroon. The peaceful protests of 2016 soon evolved into a low-scaled insurgency, with separatists calling for the independence of the English-speaking regions, soon devolving into a full-fledged armed conflict between separatists and Cameroonian forces that has spurred the displacement of hundreds of thousands of individuals and killing thousands of people.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), as of 26 October 2022, 1,067,722 individuals were displaced by the crisis, including 562,807 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), representing 53 per cent of the displaced population, 85,181 refugees in Nigeria (8% of displaced persons), 376,707 former IDP Returnees (35%), and 43,027 Returnees from abroad (4%). Sixty-six per cent of IDPs resided in North-West (231,281 individuals) and South-West (137,461 individuals) regions, while 34 per cent fled to West and Littoral regions.