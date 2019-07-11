11 Jul 2019

Cameroon: No time to grieve

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 11 Jul 2019

Imagine if your family was killed in front of you. Then, with no time to process what has occurred and or grieve, you are forced to hide in the wilderness for months to save your own life. After some time, some local non-governmental organizations and UN agencies find you and provide you with food, clean water, shelter and some soap. Then one day, even that little assistance is forced to be suspended, or even worse, stopped.

That is the reality that most Cameroonians in the English-speaking parts of the country live in today.

