Cameroon: Newsletter, June 2022

CD’s foreword

Dear colleagues and our highly valued partners Welcome to this edition of our Newsletter. I would like to begin by thanking each and every one of you for the warm welcome you gave me across the country, since I took over as Country Director for Plan International Cameroon. As you all know, 3 years ago, we embarked on the transformation journey, an exciting journey to be more productive, innovative, efficient, and effective in our mission to advance the rights of children and equality for girls. The journey has been inspiring, empowering, and educative, presenting more avenues to reflect on how we can continue to adapt and leverage our 25 years of experience in Cameroon, to scale up a positive impact in the lives of the children and youths we work for, starting with the most vulnerable.

During this last quarter, our engaged staff and community volunteers across the country, put in relentless efforts to fulfil our commitment in our areas of global distinctiveness: Education, Protection (Child Protection & SGBV) Health, and Youth Economic Empowerment. The “Updates From The Field” section of this Newsletter, highlights the impact of our programs in the lives of our clients from across the regions.

This period equally marked a vital event in the life of Plan International: The Celebration of the Day of the African Child. This celebration gave us the opportunity to work with our allies across the country, to denounce all harmful practices against children and advocate for a gender just society. This edition, highlights our DAC activities, spotlighting an impactful session with the Children’s Parliament that empowered them as advocates for girl’s rights to equality and leadership.

In the same spirit Plan International Cameroon launched the first Edition of a Youth-Led Digital Advocacy Campaign through inter-school competitions. The campaign brought together students from the best schools in Yaoundé, to develop video messages with their telephones to engage their peers and duty-bearers to bring change on key issues on children’s rights and equality for girls.

As part of our emergency interventions, we equally stepped in, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health to provide timely response to the cholera outbreak in the South West and Littoral regions of the country.

Dear colleagues, as we enter our Fiscal Year 2023, we have the common duty to make Plan International Cameroon a place where everyone feels respected, supported and empowered to do their best for children and girls. It’s time we scale up our work!!! It is paramount for us to engage more as a team, and with our partners and beneficiaries, so that together, we can deliver on our new global objective “All Girls Standing Strong, Creating Global Change” so that 200 million girls in the world can learn, lead, decide and thrive.

To our highly valued Partners and Funders, thank you for the unfailing support to our developmental and humanitarian works in advancing children’s rights and equality for girls. We count on your continuous and engaging support to keep creating meaningful impact in the lives of the vulnerable children we work for. We will not give up until we reach 4 million girls in Cameroon.