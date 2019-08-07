Cameroon: News Bulletin May - June 2019

Dozens of new donors volunteer at blood banks in Maroua and Mora

“Let’s look after each other. Give blood, save lives,” is the slogan that inspired DWB’s week-long activities in the Far North region, as part of last year’s celebrations for World Blood Donor Day, 14 June. Working in collaboration with hospitals in Maroua and Mora, the day presented DWB with a fresh opportunity to raise awareness amongst local communities about the importance of blood donation. Blood transfusions effectively save millions of lives each year worldwide.

DWB has been supporting the surgical ward in the Maroua District Hospital since August 2016. Access to blood is vital for managing trauma and treating accident victims, as well as for patients undergoing advanced medical and surgical interventions. And yet, finding willing donors can be a real challenge. “Many hesitate when it comes to donating blood. They’re scared the tests will show that they themselves aren’t well, or they believe that giving blood will make them sick,” explains Félicité, a DWB health promoter based in Maroua.

For World Blood Donor Day, the Maroua District Hospital hosted several activities, including sketches, educational seminars, debates, and even cooking demonstrations, enabling the message to be spread to a greater audience.

It was an opportunity to discuss the subject and bust the myths surrounding it. Awareness-raising radio spots were also broadcast on local radios, and blood drives were carried out in various educational institutions.

“As soon as I heard the message on the radio, I decided to come to the hospital and give blood,” Haoua, a voluntary donor, tells us. Bélanie was giving blood for the second time: “For me, it’s a kind of humanitarian action,” she explains. Whilst many reacted positively to the campaigns, like Bélanie and Haoua, others were still resistant: “At first, some were really keen to give blood, until they arrived at the hospital and pulled out because they had thought it would just be a simulation,” explains Félicité. Thanks to the campaigners’ efforts, 263 men and women were educated on DWB’s activities and the importance of blood donation, 68 packs of blood were collected, and a list of 47 new volunteer donors was drawn up.

In Mora, World Blood Donor Day was also marked by different awareness-raising activities inside the hospital, a mobile campaign trailer passed through the town, and leaflets were distributed in the Mora and Kourgui districts. 19 packs of blood were collected. The activities were all organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

Raising awareness about blood donation doesn’t just occur on 14 June: DWB teams work on the issue every day. “In surgery, patients really need blood, so each time one arrives accompanied, we take the time to explain to their companion the importance of giving blood and that they may be called to do so for the patient. This allows them to be mentally prepared in the event their blood is needed, and to realise the importance their action will have on the patient’s life,” explains Félicité. The DWB teams also regularly lead awareness-raising activities in the hospitals and in Maroua and Mora.