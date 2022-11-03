Cameroon: Monthly Market Monitoring Bulletin - September 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

30% Compared to last year at the same period and the five-year average, prices are over 30% higher for sorghum, shelled groundnut and vegetable oil.

20% The terms of trade between maize and other key commodities deteriorated by over 20% in the East and Far-North regions compared to last month.

9% From August to September 2022, the prices of cereals and vegetable oils increased by an average of 9% in the SouthWest and Adamawa regions.

STAPLE FOODS PRICE EVOLUTION

Agricultural products are available on local markets following the harvest period from July to September 2022. As last month, cereal prices remain stable in several regions of the country, with the exception of the Far-North and East regions, where they decreased by 33% and 27% respectively, and the Southwest region, where they increased slightly by 6%. However, compared to the average prices of the last five years at the same period, the prices of cereals remain very high at the national level. Red and white sorghum are respectively 55% and 44% more expensive this year, while white maize and imported rice are respectively 27% and 16% more expensive.

With regards to tubers, a price decrease is recorded in all regions due to increased availability, particularly in the Northwest and Adamawa regions, where prices decreased by around 30% compared to August 2022. The Southwest was the only region to record stability in overall staple food prices this month, including tubers. The prices of most tubers are also much lower this year, compared to the five-year average. For instance, a kg of taro is around 45% cheaper and a kg of sweet potato up to 53% cheaper this month compared to the price average over the past 5 years.