Cameroon: Monthly Market Monitoring Bulletin - October 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

50% This month, average prices for sorghum (red or white) and shelled groundnut are over 50% higher than the same month last year and the five-year average

27% Pulse prices increased by an average of 27% in the East region compared to September 202227%

25% Tuber prices increased by an average of 25% in Far North and 19% in Adamawa regions compared to September 2022, but are generally lower than previous years

15% The terms of trade between shelled groundnut and other key commodities deteriorated by over 15% in the North-West and South-West regions this month

STAPLE FOODS PRICE EVOLUTION

The month of October was characterized by the availability of foods following the harvest period (July-September). This explains the general stability in food prices trends at national level for most agricultural products.

Cereal prices remained stable during the month in all regions in October 2022, compared to September. In contrast, the South-West region is the only one to have recorded stable average prices for tubers compared to the previous month. Meanwhile, tuber prices increased by an average of 19% in the Adamawa and 25% in Far North regions. This increase is driven by higher prices for sweet potato (17%) in the Adamawa, as well as yam (47%) and Irish potato (27%) in the Far North region. In the East, North, and North-West regions on the other hand, prices dropped between 5% and 15%.

Looking at the year-on-year evolution and 5-year average however, sorghum prices (red or white) are more than 60% higher. Prices for most tubers are much lower than at the same period last year or than the five-year average. This is particularly the case for sweet potatoes and taro, whose average prices are 52% and 58% lower than the five-year average, and 35% and 53% lower than the same period last year.